The Armenian lobby, particularly Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the English language news network RT and Sputnik, both of which are owned and funded by the Russian government, has decided to stage another provocation in an attempt to sour Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

A provocative action in support of the war in Ukraine was recently held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers. Near the "We are our Mountains" monument, the letter "Z" of the Russian tricolor was laid out. This can be regarded as a clear provocation as Khankandi is Azerbaijan, and no one has the authority to act without first consulting with official Baku.

All of this was ignored by Simonyan, who cheerfully shared news of the provocation by Karabakh separatists on her Telegram channel, referring to Khankandi as "Stepanakert". Furthermore, a large number of posts of an approving and enthusiastic nature appeared in the post comments. There were even comments about the need for Russia to "annex" Karabakh.

Such actions by Simonyan show that she disrespects Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and supports Karabakh separatists.

It is worth noting that, under Simonyan's leadership, once-authoritarian publications have become sources of fakes and provocations, which have harmed Russia's international image. Her destructive actions have eroded the credibility of the Russian media under her control.

Simonyan, as the head of some Russian state-run media outlets, should stick to Moscow's official position rather than staging provocations that run counter to Russia's interests.

These kinds of statements are clearly intended to incite resentment in Azerbaijan and damage relations with Russia. This is not the first time Armenians have attempted to do so. Thus, Armenians, in particular, blame Russia for their defeat in the 44-day Karabakh war, asking, "Why didn't Russians fight for us?"

Paradoxically, in Russia, Simonyan and the rest of the Armenian diaspora try to show how patriotic they are, but while living there, they frequently only engage in activities directed against the Russian state. All of this can be explained by the fact that the Armenian lobby does not benefit from the processes that are taking place thanks to the new reality created by Azerbaijan's victory. The reality, by the way, is backed up by Moscow. The Armenian diaspora was involved in the embezzlement of monetary aid provided to the Armenian state.

Nothing was built in Azerbaijan's territories during their 30-year occupation, and the Armenian oligarchs were only engaged in illegal business on these territories. Now that the conflict has ended, the provocateurs are left with nothing, and it is clear that they are attempting to come up with new ideas for provocation.

Some Azerbaijani social media users and public officials have already reacted to Simonyan's provocation.

Thus, Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, who shared Simonyan's post, emphasized that "the Azerbaijani flag will fly there as well, just as it is now flying in Shusha".

On her Twitter page, U.S-based Azerbaijani activist Arzu Jaeed wrote: “Another morning being ashamed of the occupiers’ unimaginable support" for war in Ukraine "displayed on my occupied land".

"Embarrassing! Sanction Armenia!” she demanded.

ADA University Vice-Rector Fariz Ismailzade wrote that “troublemaker Margo Simonian suggested that Karabakh becomes part of Russia. I suggest her place is in jail for supporting separatism and extremism”.

Despite Armenian efforts, Azerbaijani-Russian relations continue to develop and strengthen. Azerbaijan and Russia collaborate in a variety of fields, including economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation" on February 22. The Declaration aims to elevate Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level: allied relations.

Simonyan, like all vengeful Armenians, should learn a simple lesson: Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and a new reality has already been established.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

