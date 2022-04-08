By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov along with the top brass has inspected a number of combat positions in liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions on the state border, the ministry reported on April 8.

The minister familiarized himself with the social and living conditions created for the personnel serving in the area, the report added.

Hasanov was informed that all of the required circumstances for providing high-quality service during the day and night had been established, and observation posts had been equipped with sophisticated technology.

He spoke with servicemen, enquired about their concerns, and wished them well in their duties. The servicemen thanked for the attention, care, and conditions provided in the military unit, as well as their pride in serving on the state border

Hasanov instructed the relevant officers on how to organize combat duties and improve the troops' fighting capacity.

Later, the minister toured the newly constructed military facilities in Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

It was reported that the required conditions had been established for military personnel in the military facilities in line with modern standards and they had been outfitted with contemporary equipment, furniture and inventory. A weapons room, a dormitory, a dining room, a kitchen, a medical center, food and storage facilities, a bathroom, and generators that provide uninterrupted electricity to the area had been created.

The minister was told that all conditions had been made to offer technical maintenance to military equipment and repair locations equipped with contemporary facilities for these purposes. Moreover, seasonal maintenance of military equipment and vehicles at the points had been planned.

Commenting on some significant issues, Hasanov underlined the importance of complying with the safety rules at the maintenance and repair locations, as well as other significant problems.

After examining the progress of construction activities at several military sites in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, Hasanov gave relevant instructions on the quality of work performed in the area.

It was stressed that improving the social and living circumstances of Azerbaijani military personnel operating in high mountainous terrain is a top priority for the government.

