By Sabina Mammadli

Several Azerbaijanis have been killed in Ukraine, Azertag has reported, quoting the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine.

The details of their death are being investigated, the report added.

In addition, the nephew of Azerbaijani sculptor Katib Mammadov was shot dead on the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The artist confirmed the information on his Facebook page.

According to Mammadov, his nephew, Goshgar Mammadov, was shot while rushing to a shelter.

“My favorite nephew, Goshgar Mammadov, died from saboteurs today at 0900 a.m. in my favorite city Kharkiv on 122 Sumskaya Street, right on the street. He was a quiet citizen who was hurrying to the basement. He was 35, his daughter was 2.5 years old, and she was left without a father... The war has had a direct impact on me. Words cannot express my anguish," the post stated.

Mammadov is a Ukrainian-based ethnic Azerbaijani artist, sculptor and teacher.

He has been a member of the Union of Artists of Ukraine since 1997 and a member of the Council of the "Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine" since 1999.

On February 24, Baku urged Azerbaijani citizens permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine to avoid military concentration zones.

In light of the situation in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advised citizens not to travel to areas of military concentration (border areas in Ukraine's eastern region) and to avoid military facilities in the country.

On February 25, the Foreign Ministry said that due to the closure of Ukraine's airspace, Azerbaijani citizens are currently unable to leave the country by air.

In this regard, it recommended Azerbaijani citizens, who are in serious danger in Ukraine, to leave the country in the direction of Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.

