Baku has expressed its protest to Moscow over the Russian Foreign Ministry's use of distorted information about the Turkmenchay Treaty (1828) on its official social media account.

In a statement posted on its official website on February 23, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urged its Russian counterpart to correct the distortion related to the Treaty

“We consider it necessary to remove this distortion and expect it to be corrected on the Russian Foreign Ministry's official social networking page,” the ministry stressed.

It described the Russian Foreign Ministry’s action as “surprising” and “regrettable”, especially on the day of the signing of the Azerbaijan-Russia joint Declaration on Allied Interaction on February 22.

“We would like to emphasize that the Treaty in question does not refer to the word 'Eastern Armenia' at all, and, of course, this fact should be well known to the Russian Foreign Ministry's historical documents department,” the ministry underlined.

It should be noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry distorted the content of the Treaty in the post published on its official social media account on February 22.

The Turkmenchay Treaty was a treaty signed by Qajar Iran and the Russian Empire to end the Russo-Persian War (1826–28). It was the second of a series of treaties signed between Qajar Iran and Imperial Russia (the first being the 1813 Treaty of Gulustan and the last, the 1881 Treaty of Akhal) that forced Persia to cede or recognize Russian influence over the territories that formerly were part of Iran.

The treaty was signed in Turkemanchay, Iran, on February 10, 1828. It forced Persia to cede control of several South Caucasus areas to Russia, including the Iravan Khanate, the Nakhchivan Khanate, and the remainder of the Talish Khanate. The Araz River marked the border between Russia and Persia.

