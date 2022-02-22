President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have made press statements, Azertag reported on February 22.

Practical work on the declaration started just over a year ago, President Ilham Aliyev said while making a press statement with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 22, Trend reported.

He added that new realities in the region will bring new opportunities.

Russia and Azerbaijan are bound by centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness, which today are reaching a qualitatively new level, Aliyev said.

Vladimir Putin stated that Russia will continue to contribute to the settlement of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including border disputes.

