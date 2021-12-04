Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on abolishing order "On approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the “Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC on December 4, Trend has reported.

The signed order also envisions abolishment of orders "On appointment of N.A. Amirov as Chairman of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC" No. 3348 dated November 6, 2017, "On appointment of members of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC" No. 1226 dated June 10, 2019 and "On appointment of members of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC" No. 1989 dated April 16, 2020.

According to the signed order, in line with clause 5.2 of the Charter of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1704 dated December 4, 2017, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC is approved in the following composition:

Chairman of Supervisory Board

Natig Amirov - Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the President’s Administration.

Members of Supervisory Board

Inam Karimov - Minister of Agriculture

Mikayil Jabbarov - Minister of Economy

Samir Sharifov - Minister of Finance

Khalid Ahadov - Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan

Elman Rustamov - Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

