Work has been launched on the creation of an Azerbaijani-Turkish university, Education Minister of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said at a joint press conference with Chairman of the Council of Higher Education of Turkey Erol Ozvar, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

According to Amrullayev, discussions are underway in this direction.

"I hope that soon we’ll successfully implement this project, and cooperation in the field of higher education between our countries will enter a new stage," added the minister.

