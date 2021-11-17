By Trend

The amount of the need criterion for the next year has been set in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

The bill "On the amount of the need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022" was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on November 17.

The bill envisages need criterion for next year in the amount of 200 manat ($117).

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

The need criterion in Azerbaijan was 170 manat ($100) in 2021.

---

