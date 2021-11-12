By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery units have carried out combat firing, the Defence Ministry reported on November 11.

The drills, which are held under the 2021 combat training plan, are aimed at improving the military personnel's field and practical skills, the report added.

As a part of the drills, the artillery units took up firing positions in the designated areas after being deployed to the concentration areas.

The ministry reported that the military personnel boosted their practical knowledge and skills by practicing fire control and other related tasks.

The units eliminated the targets of the fictitious adversary and completed their missions with pinpoint accuracy, the report concluded.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

