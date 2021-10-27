By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani government will allocate AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2bn) for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2022, Day.az has reported.

According to the 2022 draft state budget, AZN 2.2 billion are envisaged for financing reconstruction measures in the liberated territories.

Moreover, the country's state budget expenditures for defence and security in 2022 are expected to reach AZN 4.4 billion ($2.6bn).

According to the official forecasts, state budget revenues in 2022 will amount to AZN 26.8 billion ($15.7bn), with an increase by 5.4 percent compared to 2021. Meanwhile, state budget expenditures are planned to reach AZN 29.8 billion ($17.5bn), which is an increase by 4.7 percent compared to this year.

It should be noted that the main source of funds for the reconstruction is the national budget. The Azerbaijani government has allocated $1.3bn for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens that suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over the Karabakh region from September 27 to November 10.

