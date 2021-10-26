Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to draw up a master plan for the city of Gubadli, located in the East Zangezur economic region.

According to the decree, 500,000 manats ($294 204) are initially allocated from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for the restoration of the liberated territories for the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture for the preparation of the master plan of the city of Gubadli, located in the East Zangezur economic region.

It is noted that the Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve other issues arising from this order.

