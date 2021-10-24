By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 24, 2021:

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the French Figaro newspaper.

- The stockpiles of weapons, ammunition and fuel of Armenian armed forces were destroyed, and Armenian UAVs were neutralized.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani settlements.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian military equipment during the night was published. An Armenian fighter jet was destroyed.

- Azerbaijan's Gubadli district was shelled using artillery from the territory of Armenia.

- Azerbaijani artillery units continued to inflict crushing blows on the Armenian armed forces.

- Armenian armed forces’ attempt to attack Azerbaijani units was prevented. The Azerbaijani Air Force destroyed Armenian military equipment and infrastructure, as well as combat equipment.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

