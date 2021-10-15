October 15, 2003, marks a great event in the modern history of Azerbaijan. With the election of Ilham Aliyev as the President of Azerbaijan, Eurasia – unlike any other time in the last fifty years – observed the ascendancy to power of a highly popular civil servant whose parents have always been very dear to the people of Azerbaijan and given so much for the prosperity of the Nation of Azerbaijan.

Throughout the last 18 years, President Ilham Aliyev has accomplished many strategic projects that have placed Azerbaijan on the map of developed countries and promoted a dynamic foreign policy that has always generated the best outcomes and results for the people of Azerbaijan and for entire Europe.

Thanks to President Aliyev, the Second Nagorno – Karabakh War is the sole major success and the most efficient military campaign in the military history of Eurasia. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have emerged as among the top five military forces in the entire world.

These accomplishments are extremely valuable for the society of Azerbaijan and above all to maintain peace and stability in the Southern Caucasus. Azerbaijan is a country with deeply ingrained multicultural values and the policy of intercultural dialogue and inter-religious coexistence has been institutionalized under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The people of Azerbaijan have returned to their native land and embraced their hometown after a long time of separation. Recently, Azerbaijan has been enjoying the impressions of yet another great success story, which is a continuation of the Karabakh Victory, celebrated through the music festival of Kharibulbul and the city of Shusha has become the center of the Islamic culture and a historical tourism hub.

Kharibulbul, promoted by the head of State of Azerbaijan, is another exceptional demonstration of the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism from its ancient land of Shusha, as the world becomes acquainted with the Caucasus philosophy and moral political messages delivered through music in the legendary city of Shusha.

Shusha, under the patronage of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has become Europe’s center of cultural diplomacy and epitomizes the unbending and unbroken city that has preserved the Azerbaijani spirit and Azerbaijani religious philosophy.

The words of Azerbaijan’s great President and victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev spoke in an address to the nation from the Alley of Martyrs on 8 November 8th, are deeply encouraging and set forth a prosperous path for every citizen of Azerbaijan; the liberation day of the city of Shusha from fascist Armenian occupation, will remain forever as the most important event in Eurasia’s modern history books and Dear Shusha will always be the center of Azerbaijan’s culture and folklore.

The words of President Ilham Aliyev will always echo in the mountains of Shusha in every rock and every stone, this city has been recovered thanks to the tremendous leadership, statecraft, and courage of President Aliyev. Shusha is a national treasure, an ancient Azerbaijani city, that has been uplifted thanks to the military might and strategic vision of President Ilham Aliyev.

Six months after the Victory Day, mugham and the sounds of music coming from the Jidir Duzu plain have reverberated all over the world, as the message of President Aliyev has been Christal clear in reference to preserving national culture and full territorial sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This clearly demonstrates the highest level of determination that the President of Azerbaijan has reflected and his longstanding vision has enabled him, as president of Azerbaijan, to acquire the greatest popularity among his countrymen, that any democratically elected president has ever received in western Europe and beyond. President Aliyev has shown real leadership and genuine strength when showing to the world that Karabakh is and always be Azerbaijan’s land.

By Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas