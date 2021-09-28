By Trend

All the TURKPA countries are pleased that Azerbaijan has liberated its previously occupied territories (from Armenian occupation), which all international organizations, including the UN, recognize as the Azerbaijani lands, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports.

Sentop made the remark at the Turkish Parliament on the occasion of September 27 – the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan.

“Turkey is always next to Azerbaijan. Yesterday (September 27) was the anniversary of the start of the second Karabakh war, following which Karabakh was liberated. I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on this holiday and honor with gratitude the bright memory of martyrs. We provide all possible support to establish stability in the region and will continue to do so in the future,” Sentop said.

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the memory of soldiers and officers who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, September 27 is marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.

