By Vafa Ismayilova

Along with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry has launched a contest to promote recycling among Azerbaijanis.

The contest "Create Yourself 2021" is held under the slogan "The future is in your hands". The contest aims to encourage initiatives among Azerbaijanis to contribute to efforts to reduce waste production and maximize recycling and reuse.

As part of the project, within one month every Azerbaijani citizen will have an opportunity to upload videos and photos showing how they protect the environment by turning waste into useful products on the "Create Yourself" platform.

Authors of the three best ideas will be respectively awarded AZN 1,500, AZN 1,000, and AZN 500.

The contestants' handicrafts will be evaluated by experts and development specialists.

The contest was launched as part of the EU4Climate regional initiative, funded by the EU and implemented by the UNDP to help accelerate climate change in six countries in the Eastern Partnership region.

The platform worked out and financed as part of the cooperation of the UNDP, EU and the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry was first introduced in 2020 to promote reuse as an effective way to reduce waste and other harmful effects on the environment.

It should be noted that last year 200 people applied for the contest. The contest brings together people who use recycling in the most creative way to reduce harmful emissions and protect the environment.

Earlier, the UNDP office in Azerbaijan reported on its website that the regional EU4Climate project launched in response to the direct and existential threat of climate change aims at supporting the six Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine) to develop and implement climate-related policies based on the countries’ commitments.

The project is funded by the EU and the UNDP.

The national launch of the regional project offered an opportunity for government officials and the representatives of various stakeholder groups to discuss priorities and next steps for “EU4Climate” implementation in Azerbaijan until 2022, the website said.

Speaking at the opening of the EU4Climate project in Azerbaijan, Minister-Counsellor/Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan Simona Gatti noted: “EU4Climate demonstrates the strategic partnership of the European Union with the Government of Azerbaijan in order to jointly take an action against climate change. It will support the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement and improve climate policy and legislation in line with the European Union and international standards”.

