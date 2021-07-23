Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to recall, Vilayat Guliyev, from the post of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Hungary on July 23.

President Aliyev also signed an order to appoint, Tahir Taghizade, as an ambassador of Azerbaijan to Hungary.

Earlier, Taghizade was recalled from the post of ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ireland, Iceland, and Denmark upon another order of the president.

