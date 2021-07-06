By Laman Ismayilova

Dry weather is expected in Baku on July 7. Northwest wind will intensify in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +31-35 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +24-26 °C at night and +33 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 753 mm to 757 mm. Relative humidity will make 60-65 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

South northwest wind will intensify on the beaches of Absheron.The seawater temperature will be +24-25 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Heavy showers are expected in the regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +21-26 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the highlands will be +14-19 °C at night and +22-27 °C in the daytime.

Mild Khazri wind is expected to intensify occasionally on the Absheron Peninsula.

