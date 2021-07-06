6 July 2021 12:16 (UTC+04:00)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 6 July.
The new edition includes articles: Azercosmos exports services worth $19.4m; Silk Road Music Festival cancelled this year; Baku, Bishkek agree to bring ties to new level; More Armenians said settled in Azerbaijani lands under Russian peacekeepers' control etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.