Belarus and Azerbaijan agreed to share their experience in investigating various types of crimes, Trend reports citing Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA).

Reportedly, the agreement was reached during a meeting between the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Dmitry Gora and the delegation of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan headed by the First Deputy Prosecutor General Elchin Mammadov.

The Azerbaijani delegation, along with colleagues from Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, took part in the international scientific-practical conference entitled ‘Investigative Activity: Science, Education, Practice,’ which was held on June 24 in Minsk (Belarusian capital).

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of interaction within the framework of the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases of October 7, 2002, and the Cooperation Agreement between the Investigative Committee of Belarus and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan dated March 14, 2019.

The parties also agreed to share their experience in investigating various types of crimes, especially in the field of economics, high technologies, and illegal drug trafficking.

