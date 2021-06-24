By Trend

The website of the Belgian TV channel VRT has disseminated a report on the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

At the beginning of the report, the presenter talks about his visit to Aghdam, how the city was completely destroyed during the Armenian occupation, how houses were looted, and the only surviving mosque was used to determine the direction.

The reportage highlighted the stories of residents who returned to their homeland for the first time after 30 years of occupation. Speaking about the life of the city before the occupation, local residents point out that these territories are currently unrecognizable.

The footage shows how difficult the process of de-mining Aghdam and the return of civilians to these lands is.

The report also includes footage of Armenians burning houses and damaging the environment, leaving the liberated Azerbaijani territories after a trilateral statement.

In conclusion, the report noted that Azerbaijan has begun construction work on the liberated lands, and projects are currently being implemented to build roads, restore settlements and create infrastructure. Among these projects, the international airport in Fuzuli was especially noted.

