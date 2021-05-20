By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Belarus counterpart Viktor Khrenin have visited several military units in the country, the Defence Ministry reported on May 20.

As part of his continuing official visit, Khrenin familiarized himself with the military infrastructure, administrative and service buildings, soldiers' barracks, canteen, and military vehicle, and facilities in the area of a military unit he visited.

The ministers were informed in detail about the conditions created for the military personnel to perform combat and service duties.

Then they visited the military unit where the Polonez operational-tactical missile systems are located.

The ministers were reported about the service of troops, the military unit's combat readiness, and the fulfilment of the assigned tasks. Hasanov and Khrenin also familiarized themselves with the military infrastructure created in the military unit. Khrenin also viewed the headquarters building, the soldiers’ barracks, and the canteen.

At the end of the visit, the defence ministers visited the Polonez operational-tactical missile systems storage park, combat missile storage, and a technical service centre.

On May 20, Azerbaijan's Defence Industry Minister Madat Guliyev received the delegation led by Belarus Defence Minister Khrenin, the ministry reported on its website on May 20.

At the meeting, Guliyev said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Belarus in all directions, including the military sphere. He underlined the great potential for expanding Azerbaijani-Belarus relations in the military and technical sphere. Guliyev said that these relations will be further developed more successfully.

Khrenin expressed confidence that bilateral military ties will further develop. He stressed that Belarus always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The meeting between the Azerbaijani and Belarus delegations also focused on the current state of the military and technical ties and future cooperation prospects.

Earlier, Azerbaijan and Belarus signed a bilateral cooperation plan between the two countries' defence ministries for 2021.

