By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on May 1. It will be foggy in the morning. Mild north wind is expected to increase to 7-12 m / s, sometimes to 15 m / s at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be +11-14 °C at night, +18-21 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +18-20 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 75-85 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the northern and western regions. It will be intense in some places, with hail and snow in the highlands.

The weather will be foggy in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night and +20-25 °C in the daytime, +5-10 °C.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-10 °Cat night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

Humid weather might be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

