By Trend

It is very sad to see how many civilians died in result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict so we are glad to see that it is over now, State Secretary for Security Policy of Hungary, Peter Sztaray said, Trend reports.

Sztaray made the statement during the visit to the Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation.

"Hungary has a very close relationship with Azerbaijan, we have strategic cooperation and Hungarian FM has just recently visited Azerbaijan. We have always stood up for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," he said.

He also expressed hope that the reconstruction of the liberated lands will happen soon and life returns to this region.

