By Trend

Briefing of ministers and high-ranking officials for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, was held in Baku, Trend reports on April 10.

The participants of the briefing answered the journalists’ questions related to the Turkic world and the processes taking place in the region.

Earlier, the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, was held.

The meeting participants discussed the issues of strengthening joint activities to inform about events taking place in the Turkic-speaking countries, the Action Plan for 2021-2022 in the field of information and media, the shooting of feature films and documentaries about the history and culture of the Turkic-speaking states, the organization of training courses and exchange programs for media experts.

