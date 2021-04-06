By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on April 7. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +13-15 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm Hg to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-2 °C at night and +20-25 in the daytime, +5-10 °C in the mountains at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime, and +20 °C in some places.

Gilavar wind is expected on April 7, which might be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

