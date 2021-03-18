A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 18 March.

The new edition includes articles: Clean environment among national priorities- Energy Ministry; Young pianist wins Grand Prix in Moscow; Armenia's attempts to violate Karabakh peace deal discussed with top OSCE official; Cooperation in SMBs discussed with Slovakia etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.