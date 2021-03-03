By Laman Ismayilova

2021 marks the 880th birth anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi who is one of the greatest representatives of the Eastern Renaissance.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to declare 2021 as a "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan.

In his interview with Azernews, Secretary General of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov shared the Center's activities aimed at promoting the poet's rich heritage and other projects.

Year of Nizami Ganjavi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received in a video format co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin on February 23.

The meeting was focused on the activities aimed at promoting Nizami`s legacy at international level.

In addition, a large-scale conference dedicated to the poet's rich heritage will be held on March 9.

The meeting will be held in partnership with International Turkic Academy.

The conference is expected to bring together many political figures.

The Center's co-chairs are also actively involved in work aimed at promoting the poet's heritage.

Dr. Ismail Serageldin is now working on the book about Nizami Ganjavi. Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga is writing an essay on the epic poem "Seven Beauties".

Besides, Moldova, Croatia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries are planning to host a number of conferences to mark the poet's 880th anniversary.

Post-war development

Nizami Ganjavi International Center also focuses on post-war development, post-conflict situation.

The Nizami Ganjavi Center is now working with European, American and other partners to hold virtual conferences dedicated to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

Women Empowerment

Nizami Ganjavi Center attracts great attention to women empowerment. The Center hosts multiple conferences on women and gender equality.

Notably, Azerbaijan is considered the first Muslim country that allowed women to vote in 1918.

Over the past time, the country has made considerable progress in empowering its women.

The total number of women actively participating in the social and economic life of the country is increasing year by year.

Baku Global Forum

Baku Global Forum 2021 will be held in October. The Global Baku Forum will bring together presidents, former heads of state and governments, prominent politicians and public figures.

The Global Baku Forum was first held in 2013 under the name of the I South Caucasus Forum.

Since 2015, the forum has been organized at international level and renamed Baku Global Forum.

In 2019, the agenda of the forum included actual topics like intercultural dialogue, conflict settlement methods in difficult situations, democratic development, interfaith dialogue, global security and so on.

Fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11 as the virus spread to more than 100 countries.

Nizami Ganjavi Center calls on governments and international partners to unite their efforts in fight against COVID-19.

The Center actively works with different countries, as well as Lancet Covid19 Commission and thePeoples Vaccine Alliance along with Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and OXFAM, a global movement to end the injustice of poverty through saving lives.

The organization is planning to hold meetings dedicated to COVID-19 vaccination and works.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz