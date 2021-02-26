By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 27. Mild south-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0 +3 °C at night, +6-8 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, +6-8 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm Hg above normal to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be mostly dry in the regions. It will be foggy in some places and west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -3 +2 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 -8 °C in the mountains at night, -10-12 °C in the highlands, 0-5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak and moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on February 26-27, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

