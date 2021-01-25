By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy in Baku on January 26. Mild south-west wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg, and relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. Mild west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, -3 °C and +2 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on January 26-27, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

