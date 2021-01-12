By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry has assigned social benefits to more than 2,700 family members of over 1,100 martyrs that lost their lives in the Patriotic War, namely the second Karabakh war waged between September 27 and November 10, the ministry’s website has reported.

These social benefits include monthly presidential pensions, allowances and targeted social assistance.

Pensions, allowances, social assistance are issued electronically without any application, and martyrs’ families are informed of the appointments.

From January 1, presidential pensions for people of this category increased by 66.7 percent from AZN 300 ($176.4) to AZN 500 ($294.1). In addition to this pension, martyrs’ families also receive monthly allowances.

So far, the ministry has given around 9,100 apartments, private houses and 7,150 cars to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan increased social support payments by 21.5 percent during the period of January-November 2020. According to the results of eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Some 2,841 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war.

The 44-day war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

