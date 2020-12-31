Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my cordial greetings and best wishes on your birthday!

İ take this pleasant occasion to affirm that the Republic of Bulgaria has been regarding the Republic of Azerbaijan as its strategic partner in the South Caucasus region. İ am convinced that thanks to the existing friendly relations between our countries and peoples, the active contacts and fruitful cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan will further develop thus successfully in the name and for the benefit of our friendly states and peoples.

Wishing you good health, prosperity and success in your highly responsible endeavor, please accept, esteemed Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

--

