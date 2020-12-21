By Trend

Orchards are being intensively set up in 11 districts for 250 more low-income families within the Social Gardens project, which is being jointly implemented by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Regional Development Public Association of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The plots selected for gardens are being cleared of old, barren trees, stumps, and stones. They are plowed, fenced-in, and prepared for tree planting.

The water supply system is being created and seedlings are being planted in the plots.

As part of the project, it is planned to plant over 80,000 seedlings of various fruit trees on a 110-hectare-area. Modern drip irrigation systems will be created in the plots.

The project participants will be supported at the stages of agrotechnical care, logistics, and sale of finished products, as well as consulting services, will be rendered to them.

Horticultural farms have been created for 375 low-income families within the project over the past two years.

