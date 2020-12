A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 3 December.

The new edition includes articles: AzerGold commissions new gold deposit; Booktrailer Festival 2020 wraps up; Culture Ministry, UNAOC expand ties; Sanctions to be imposed over unauthorized visits to Karabakh and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.