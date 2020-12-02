By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 3. Light fog, drizzle will be observed in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-7 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

On December 3, the weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some eastern regions. Fog predicted in some areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 and -8 °C at night, -2 and +3 °C in the daytime.

On December 3, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz