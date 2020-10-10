By Trend

Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Dr. Ismail Serageldin, former Vice-President of the World Bank, Emeritus Librarian of Alexandria spoke about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at international forum International Order and Global Governance in the Post COVID-19 Era, Trend reports.

“Appreciation and thanks to President Aliyev for his unstinting support to the work of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. It is important for us to discuss international order and global governance in post Covid-19 era. It is sad that as humanity fighting against this virus, that makes no distinction between politics, race, gender it fights all humanity we are still unable to put a pause on all conflicts in the world as our Secretary-General of the United Nations has tried to do," he said,

"Even as we speak fighting goes on in Azerbaijan and we are hopeful that international system, the UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 all to be implemented and peace put in place,” Serageldin said.

