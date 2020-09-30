By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to support entrepreneurs and small businesses to curb the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 148,292 taxpayers affected by COVID-19 in Azerbaijan have applied for state support as of September 28, local media reported has reported.

The taxpayers applied to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan for financial support, including 29,268 taxpayers affected by the coronavirus pandemic for the payment of a certain part of the salary to employees and 119,024 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

As part of the payment of part of salaries to employees, applications from 25,031 entrepreneurs covering 216,571 employees have been reviewed and approved.

To date, the volume of financial support on the approved appeals has amounted to AZN 99.77 million ($58.6M), of which the funds envisaged for payment on the second stage amounted to AZN 49.13 million ($28.8M).

As of September 28, the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance has ensured payment of AZN 98.89 million ($58.1M)

As part of the program to provide financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs, 111,986 taxpayers' requests were received, out of which 107,256 were examined and approved.

The volume of financial support on the approved appeals is AZN 63.8 million ($37.5M).

As of September 28, State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance ensured transfer of AZN 63.7 million ($37.4M).

It should be noted that the results of applications under the financial support program and notifications on the transfer of funds to bank accounts are sent to electronic offices of taxpayers in the Internet tax inspection (www.e-taxes.gov.az) and mobile phones in the form of SMS. In case of any questions, people can contact the call center "195" of the State Tax Service and the local tax authorities where they are registered.

Financial support is provided to taxpayers in accordance with the order of the Azerbaijani President and the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, working in areas affected by the pandemic, and who received funds under the first phase of financial support and have not made significant staff reductions.

