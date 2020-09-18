By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s charitable foundation Heydar Aliyev Foundation will put into operation 62 schools and pre-school educational institutions across the country between 2020 and 2021.

These educational institutions have been newly-built or overhauled.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation is implementing “New school to new Azerbaijan” program that builds news schools in the country’s remote places and equips them with modern equipment.

About 3,700 schools were built and thoroughly repaired in the country in the past 17 years. In addition, over the recent years, construction of schools of modular type started in small villages with 60 modular schools being built in 2020. Presently, the country has 4,500 schools.

Some 147 schools were constructed in the country in 2020, President Ilham Aliyev said earlier on July 15, during his speech on the occasion of the new academic year.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation is a charitable foundation headed by Azerbaijan's First Vice President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Starting its activity since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively contributing to the social and economic development of the country, by implementing various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.

It should be noted that kindergartens, schools and universities across the country were shut down since March 3 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. New academic year started in Azerbaijan from September 15 under new temporary rules and conditions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz