By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani MP Samad Seyidov has said that the visa regime with Turkey may be fully lifted in the future.

Seyidov who is the chairman of the parliamentary committee on International and Inter-parliamentary relations, made the remarks while addressing the committee’s meeting on September 14.

Seyidov noted that the level of relations with the two brotherly countries allows to fully remove the visa regime.

He said that Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova’s recent meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Şentop, ministers and a number of other officials, once again showed that the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are at the highest level.

Azerbaijan and Turkey recently agreed on visa exemptions for citizens who have valid international passports and wish to stay in these countries for a period of no more than 90 days. Earlier, citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey could stay in these countries for 30 days without a visa.

The agreement "on the mutual exemption from visa between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey" was signed on February 25 in Baku. Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the visa agreement with Azerbaijan on June 3. The Azerbaijani parliament had approved the agreement on May 31.

It should be noted that during her visit to Turkey on September 11-12 Parliament's Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also met Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan who proposed signing a Free Trade Agreement with Azerbaijan and increasing a trade turnover between the two countries.

