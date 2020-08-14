By Trend

Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev met with members of the US Jewish Committee (AJC), the consulate general told Trend.

By the invitation of the Los Angeles office of the committee, which is one of the most influential Jewish organizations in the US and the world, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in LA and Dean (Chairman) of the Consular Corps in LA Nasimi Aghayev made a presentation dedicated to Azerbaijan at a videoconference with the participation of AJC leaders and representatives of ACCESS, its youth wing.

Having provided detailed information on the history of independence of Azerbaijan, Aghayev noted that in 1918, the Azerbaijani people created the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the first Azerbaijani republic, which went down in history as the first secular democratic state in the Muslim world and the first Muslim country that gave women the right to vote.

Talking in details about the existing traditions of interreligious harmony, tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, the consul general noted that in the country where the majority of the population are Muslims, people of Christian, Jewish and other religions, along with Muslims, live in peace, harmony, mutual understanding and conditions of good neighborliness.

The consul general stressed that Azerbaijan is successfully cooperating with Israel, as well as with AJC in various fields, and these relations are expanding every year thanks to mutual high-level visits.

Aghayev spoke about the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan, the latest provocation of the occupying country, as well as the violence committed by radical Armenians against members of the Azerbaijani community in LA on July 21.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani side highly appreciated the fact that AJC immediately after the events harshly condemned these atrocities and noted it as a good example of the solidarity of the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples, which they have always shown to each other both in good and difficult time.

Following the presentation, Aghayev answered questions of the videoconference participants.

