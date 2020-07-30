By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 31. Mild north-west wind will be followed by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-23 °C at night, +30-33 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +30-32 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from 761 to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

South wind will blow on Absheron beaches and will be followed by the soft north-west wind in the evening.

Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Lightning, torrential rain, and hail are expected in some regions tomorrow.

The weather will be rainless during the daytime. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +20 -25 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

On July 31, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

