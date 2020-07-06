By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 6,836 citizens were fined during the period of June 2-5 for violating the strict quarantine regime that entered force on June 21, main traffic police department under the Ministry of Interior reported on July 6.

All 6,836 were fined according to Article 211.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. Of them 5,787 were drivers who failed to follow the quarantine regime requirements and 1,034 were citizens not using facial masks in the public transport. Eight citizens was subjected to administrative liability.

In the meantime, 4,910 cars, which had sought to leave these territories were stopped, and returned back during the reporting period.

Moreover, as part of the measures taken by police officers in the fight against coronavirus, administrative measures have been taken against entities that violate the rules of the special quarantine regime.

Thus, the control activities carried out on July 5 revealed the fact of operation of 11 catering enterprises in the country, which violated the special quarantine regime.

Out of them, 10 owners were fined and one was administratively detained.

Earlier, it was reported that 17,134 citizens were fined in the period of June 21- July 1 for violating the quarantine regime, and 635 drivers were fined during June 14-16 lockdown, while 2,524 drivers were fined during June 6-7 lockdown.

It should be noted that, once again, Interior Ministry demand citizens to unconditionally comply by all requirements set by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz