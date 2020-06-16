By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has inaugurated a new military unit, the ministry's press service reported on June 16.

The military unit has been built to enhance combat readiness and improvement of the social conditions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces' military personnel, in line with the presidential instructions.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry inspected the military headquarters, the canteen, the medical point, the soldiers’ barracks, the car parking, the storages for weapons and ammunition of various purposes, as well as other infrastructure facilities during the inauguration.

A new building for the families of servicemen was also inaugurated on the territory of the military camp.



Congratulating the families, Hasanov pointed out that the participation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the commissioning ceremony of apartments for permanent residence recently transferred for the use of servicemen in the Hovsan settlement and the opening of the Gobu Park-3 residential complex. Moreover, the minister particularly emphasized that the comprehensive steps undertaken in this sphere are a vivid example of the attention and care of the head of state taken about the Azerbaijan Army.

Furthermore, Hasanov also noted that the opening of this military unit is the next step undertaken to increase the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army.

He noted that in recent years, servicemen have been provided with permanent and service apartments and this work will continue.

The minister said that this year, more than 250 service apartments were commissioned in various regions, especially in a number of military units located in the frontline zone. It is planned to complete the construction of about 200 more service apartments by the end of this year.

During the familiarization with the new building, it was reported that the five-storey building consists of 60 fully renovated 3-room apartments and is equipped with all communication lines.

It was noted that a pumping station, a swimming pool, a substation, gas, water and electricity meters have also been installed for the building, and the apartments have been provided with kitchen and other furniture. The area has been fenced, asphalted, a children's camp has been built, sports facilities have been provided, a parking lot has been allocated, a water treatment plant has been installed and landscaping has been done. All the necessary conditions have been created for the effective recreation of families of servicemen.



”Servicemen provided with apartments expressed their gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the care shown to them.

After handing the apartment keys to the servicemen, the Defense Ministry’s leadership familiarized themselves with the conditions and inquired about the concerns of their families, the report concluded.

