By Trend

The issue of resuming the activity of entertainment centers and cinemas is not being discussed at the moment, Head of the working group on infectious diseases of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vasif Isayev said.

Isayev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters, Trend reports on June 12.

“The current sanitary and epidemiological situation does not allow resuming the activity of entertainment centers and cinemas,” head of the working group added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz