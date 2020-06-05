By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev discussed Azerbaijan-European Union relations with Enrique Mora, the new Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS), the MFA’s press service reported on June 4.

During the video conference held on 3 June, Mammad-Guliyev expressed his confidence that Enrique Mora would contribute to the development of EU-Azerbaijan relations.

Mammad-Guliyev also expressed his gratitude to the EU for supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In the meantime, the deputy foreign minister expressed his confidence that as outlined in the EU Council of Foreign Ministers' Conclusions document on the Future of the Eastern Partnership of 12 May 2020, as well as in the UN Security Council briefing on 28 May this year, these principles will remain a key element in its relations with partner countries.

Furthermore, noting the importance of Azerbaijan's dialogue with the EU in the field of security, the deputy minister drew attention to the effectiveness and importance of the meetings held in Baku with the participation of high-level delegations in the relevant field.

In his turn, Mora recalled with pleasure his visits to Azerbaijan as a member of the Spanish delegation as an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, he noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner of the EU in the Eastern Partnership program. Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to regional security and stability, and Azerbaijan, which has secular values, has played a major role in the development of intercultural dialogue, he noted. The new deputy secretary-general also stressed that the European Union has strong ties with Azerbaijan, including the great potential of cooperation in the transport sector.

The EU official said that Azerbaijan had taken effective measures to combat COVID-19 and the EU was ready to support Azerbaijan in overcoming the effects of the pandemic.

The sides also exchanged views on the progress of negotiations on a new Bilateral Agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

