Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Turkey on Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day celebrated on May 19.

"Today is the 101st anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's march to Samsun for the National Struggle Movement. Wishing you health and peaceful anniversaries, 19May Atatürk's Remembrance, Youth and Sports Holiday, brother Turkey!", the ministry wrote in its Facebook page on May 19.

The Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day is an annual Turkish national holiday that marks Mustafa Kemal's landing at Samsun on May 19, 1919, which is regarded as the beginning of the Turkish War of Independence (1919-1923) in the official historiography.

During this holiday, youth sing the national anthem, recite poems, make parades and sports and carry out cultural activities such as performing folk dances and playing epic drama to commemorate Atatürk and his companions' start of the national struggle in 1919 that would lead to the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, in 1923.

