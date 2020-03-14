By Trend

Sporting events have been canceled in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus, but no decision has yet been made to cancel Formula 1, said press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus. A decision on Formula 1 will be made depending on the situation, he said.

Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted some measures for social isolation, such as cancellation of all public events, closure of cinemas, museums and theaters, entertainment centers, gyms throughout the country and other measures.