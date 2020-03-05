By Trend
The plenary session of the Constitutional Court has approved the results of the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Trend reports on March 5.
The final decision was made at the plenary session to verify and approve the results of the parliamentary elections.
According to the results, 121 MPs from 125 Azerbaijani constituencies were elected.
Here is the list of elected MPs of the sixth convocation:
1st Sharur-Sadarak constituency - Vasif Talibov
2nd Sharur constituency - Isa Gabibbeyli
3rd Babak-Kangarli-Nakhchivan constituency - Sattar Mehbaliyev
4th Nakhchivan city constituency - Eldar Ibrahimov
5th Shahbuz-Babak constituency - Siyavush Novruzov
6th Julfa-Babak constituency - Ulviyya Hamzayeva
7th Ordubad-Julfa constituency - Jabi Guliyev
8th Binagadi first constituency - Azay Guliyev
9th Binagadi second constituency - Kamaladdin Gafarov
10th Binagadi third constituency - Mader Musayev
11th Garadagh constituency - Aydin Huseynov
12th Garadagh-Binagadi-Yasamal constituency - Sabina Khasyeva
13th Khazar-Pirallahi constituency - Rauf Aliyev
14th Khazar constituency - Soltan Mammadov
15th Yasamal first constituency - Ulvi Guliyev
16th Yasamal second constituency - Erkin Gadirli
17th Yasamal third constituency - Elnur Allahverdiyev
18th Narimanov-Nizami constituency - Rasim Musabayov
19th Narimanov first constituency - Hikmat Mammadov
20th Narimanov second constituency - Adil Aliyev
21st Nasimi first constituency - Malahat Ibrahimqizi
22nd Nasimi second constituency - Asim Mollazade
23rd Nasimi-Sabayil constituency - Ziyad Samadzade
24th Nizami first constituency - Konul Nurullayeva
25th Nizami second constituency - Sadagat Valiyeva
26th Sabunchu first constituency - Fazil Mustafa
27th Sabunchu second constituency - Aliabbas Salahzade
28th Sabunchu third constituency - Eldar Guliyev
29th Sabayil constituency - Nigar Arpadarai
30th Surakhani first constituency - Sevinj Fataliyeva
31st Surakhani second constituency - Faraj Guliyev - Etibar Aliyev
32nd Surakhani third constituency #32 - Afet Hasanova
34th Khatai second constituency - Mikhail Zabelin
36th Khatai fourth constituency - Gudrat Hasanguliyev
37th Nizami first constituency (Ganja) - Parvin Karimzade
38th Nizami second constituency (Ganja) - Nagif Khamzayev
39th Kapaz first constituency (Ganja) - Mushfig Jafarov
40th Kapaz second constituency (Ganja) - Musa Guliyev
41st Sumgayit first constituency - Hijran Huseynova
42nd Sumgayit second constituency - Tahir Mirkishili
43rd Sumgayit third constituency - Emin Hajiyev
44th Sumgayit-Khizi constituency - Mushvig Mammadli
45th Absheron constituency - Ogtay Asadov
46th Shirvan constituency - Iltizam Yusifov
47th Mingachevir constituency - Aydin Mirzazade
48th Yevlakh constituency - Ilham Mammadov
49th Yevlakh-Mingachevir constituency - Ali Huseynli
50th Absheron-Gobustan constituency - Shahin Seyidzade
51st Gusar constituency - Azer Badamov
52nd Guba constituency - Vahid Ahmadov
53rd Guba-Gusar constituency - Anatoly Rafayilov
54th Shabran-Siyazan constituency - Sadig Gurbanov
55th Khachmaz city constituency - Eldaniz Salimov
56th Khachmaz rural constituency - Sevil Mikayilova
57th Kurdamir constituency - Amina Aghazade
58th Hajigabul-Kurdamir constituency - Rafayel Huseynov
59th Salyan constituency - Zhalya Ahmadova
60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency - Fazail Agamaly Fazail
61st Neftchala constituency - Sabir Rustamkhanli
62nd Saatli constituency - Aziz Alakbarli
63rd Sabirabad first constituency - Kamal Jafarov
64th Sabirabad second constituency - Ramin Mammadov
65th Saatli-Sabirabad-Kurdamir constituency - Akhliman Amiraslanov
66th Bilasuvar constituency - Bahruz Maharramov
67th Jalilabad city constituency - Malik Hasanov
68th Jalilabad rural constituency - Elman Nasirov
69th Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar constituency - Fazail Ibrahimli
70th Masalli city constituency - Mashhur Mammadov
71st Masalli rural constituency - Anar Iskandarov
72nd Yardimli-Masalli constituency - Musa Gasimli
73rd Lankaran City constituency - Rufat Guliyev
75th Lankaran-Masalli constituency - Javanshir Pashazade
76th Lankaran-Astara constituency - Ziyafat Asgarov
77th Astara constituency - Rashad Mahmudov
78th Lerik constituency - Igbal Mammadov
79th Imishli constituency - Razi Nurullayev
81st Beylagan constituency - Shahin Ismayilov
82nd Agjabadi constituency - Tahir Rzayev
83rd Agjabadi-Fizuli constituency - Agil Abbasov
84th Fizuli constituency - Vugar Bayramov
85th Shamakhi constituency - Tamam Jafarova
86th Ismayilli constituency - Novruzali Aslanov
87th Agsu-Ismayilli constituency - Tahir Karimli
88th Goychay constituency - Sabir Hajiyev
89th Goychay-Agdash constituency - Mazahir Efendiyev
90th Agdash constituency - Javid Osmanov
91st Ujar constituency - Hasan Ramil
92nd Zardab-Ujar constituency - Zhalya Aliyeva
93rd Barda City constituency - Fatma Yildirim
94th Barda rural constituency - Zahid Oruj
95th Tartar constituency - Sahib Alyev
96th Goranboy-Naftalan constituency - Anar Mammadov
97th Goranboy-Aghdam-Tartar constituency - Agalar Valiyev
98th Shamkir city constituency - Sahiba Gafarova
99th Shamkir rural constituency - Nurlan Hasanov
100th Shamkir-Dashkasan constituency - Kamran Bayramov
101st Goygol-Dashkasan constituency - Elshad Mirbashiroglu
102nd Samukh-Shamkir constituency - Nizami Safarov
103th Gadabay constituency - Sevinj Huseynova
104th Gadabay-Tovuz constituency - Arzu Naghiyev
105th Tovuz constituency - Ganira Pashayeva
106th Tovuz-Gazakh-Agstafa constituency - Ulviyya Aghayeva
107th Gazakh constituency - Samad Seyidov
108th Agstafa constituency - Nizami Jafarov
109th Balakan constituency - Nasib Magomaliyev
110th Zagatala constituency - Elshan Musayev
111th Zagatala-Balakan constituency - Kamila Aliyeva
112th Gakh constituency - Azer Karimli
113th Sheki city constituency - Vugar Iskandarov
114th Sheki first rural constituency - Ali Masimli
115th Sheki second rural constituency - Javanshir Feyziyev
116th Gabala constituency - Fattah Heydarov
117th Oguz-Gabala constituency - Agiya Nakhchivanli
118th Aghdam city constituency - Bakhtiyar Aliyev
119th Aghdam rural constituency - Bakhtiyar Sadikhov
120th Jabrayil-Gubadli constituency - Jeyhun Mammadov
121st Lachin constituency - Mahir Abbaszade
122nd Khankandi constituency - Tural Ganjaliyev
123rd Kalbajar constituency - Agil Mammadov
124th Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency - Elman Mammadov
125th Zangilan-Gubadli constituency - Imamverdi Ismayilov
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz