The plenary session of the Constitutional Court has approved the results of the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Trend reports on March 5.

The final decision was made at the plenary session to verify and approve the results of the parliamentary elections.

According to the results, 121 MPs from 125 Azerbaijani constituencies were elected.

Here is the list of elected MPs of the sixth convocation:

1st Sharur-Sadarak constituency - Vasif Talibov

2nd Sharur constituency - Isa Gabibbeyli

3rd Babak-Kangarli-Nakhchivan constituency - Sattar Mehbaliyev

4th Nakhchivan city constituency - Eldar Ibrahimov

5th Shahbuz-Babak constituency - Siyavush Novruzov

6th Julfa-Babak constituency - Ulviyya Hamzayeva

7th Ordubad-Julfa constituency - Jabi Guliyev

8th Binagadi first constituency - Azay Guliyev

9th Binagadi second constituency - Kamaladdin Gafarov

10th Binagadi third constituency - Mader Musayev

11th Garadagh constituency - Aydin Huseynov

12th Garadagh-Binagadi-Yasamal constituency - Sabina Khasyeva

13th Khazar-Pirallahi constituency - Rauf Aliyev

14th Khazar constituency - Soltan Mammadov

15th Yasamal first constituency - Ulvi Guliyev

16th Yasamal second constituency - Erkin Gadirli

17th Yasamal third constituency - Elnur Allahverdiyev

18th Narimanov-Nizami constituency - Rasim Musabayov

19th Narimanov first constituency - Hikmat Mammadov

20th Narimanov second constituency - Adil Aliyev

21st Nasimi first constituency - Malahat Ibrahimqizi

22nd Nasimi second constituency - Asim Mollazade

23rd Nasimi-Sabayil constituency - Ziyad Samadzade

24th Nizami first constituency - Konul Nurullayeva

25th Nizami second constituency - Sadagat Valiyeva

26th Sabunchu first constituency - Fazil Mustafa

27th Sabunchu second constituency - Aliabbas Salahzade

28th Sabunchu third constituency - Eldar Guliyev

29th Sabayil constituency - Nigar Arpadarai

30th Surakhani first constituency - Sevinj Fataliyeva

31st Surakhani second constituency - Faraj Guliyev - Etibar Aliyev

32nd Surakhani third constituency #32 - Afet Hasanova

34th Khatai second constituency - Mikhail Zabelin

36th Khatai fourth constituency - Gudrat Hasanguliyev

37th Nizami first constituency (Ganja) - Parvin Karimzade

38th Nizami second constituency (Ganja) - Nagif Khamzayev

39th Kapaz first constituency (Ganja) - Mushfig Jafarov

40th Kapaz second constituency (Ganja) - Musa Guliyev

41st Sumgayit first constituency - Hijran Huseynova

42nd Sumgayit second constituency - Tahir Mirkishili

43rd Sumgayit third constituency - Emin Hajiyev

44th Sumgayit-Khizi constituency - Mushvig Mammadli

45th Absheron constituency - Ogtay Asadov

46th Shirvan constituency - Iltizam Yusifov

47th Mingachevir constituency - Aydin Mirzazade

48th Yevlakh constituency - Ilham Mammadov

49th Yevlakh-Mingachevir constituency - Ali Huseynli

50th Absheron-Gobustan constituency - Shahin Seyidzade

51st Gusar constituency - Azer Badamov

52nd Guba constituency - Vahid Ahmadov

53rd Guba-Gusar constituency - Anatoly Rafayilov

54th Shabran-Siyazan constituency - Sadig Gurbanov

55th Khachmaz city constituency - Eldaniz Salimov

56th Khachmaz rural constituency - Sevil Mikayilova

57th Kurdamir constituency - Amina Aghazade

58th Hajigabul-Kurdamir constituency - Rafayel Huseynov

59th Salyan constituency - Zhalya Ahmadova

60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency - Fazail Agamaly Fazail

61st Neftchala constituency - Sabir Rustamkhanli

62nd Saatli constituency - Aziz Alakbarli

63rd Sabirabad first constituency - Kamal Jafarov

64th Sabirabad second constituency - Ramin Mammadov

65th Saatli-Sabirabad-Kurdamir constituency - Akhliman Amiraslanov

66th Bilasuvar constituency - Bahruz Maharramov

67th Jalilabad city constituency - Malik Hasanov

68th Jalilabad rural constituency - Elman Nasirov

69th Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar constituency - Fazail Ibrahimli

70th Masalli city constituency - Mashhur Mammadov

71st Masalli rural constituency - Anar Iskandarov

72nd Yardimli-Masalli constituency - Musa Gasimli

73rd Lankaran City constituency - Rufat Guliyev

75th Lankaran-Masalli constituency - Javanshir Pashazade

76th Lankaran-Astara constituency - Ziyafat Asgarov

77th Astara constituency - Rashad Mahmudov

78th Lerik constituency - Igbal Mammadov

79th Imishli constituency - Razi Nurullayev

81st Beylagan constituency - Shahin Ismayilov

82nd Agjabadi constituency - Tahir Rzayev

83rd Agjabadi-Fizuli constituency - Agil Abbasov

84th Fizuli constituency - Vugar Bayramov

85th Shamakhi constituency - Tamam Jafarova

86th Ismayilli constituency - Novruzali Aslanov

87th Agsu-Ismayilli constituency - Tahir Karimli

88th Goychay constituency - Sabir Hajiyev

89th Goychay-Agdash constituency - Mazahir Efendiyev

90th Agdash constituency - Javid Osmanov

91st Ujar constituency - Hasan Ramil

92nd Zardab-Ujar constituency - Zhalya Aliyeva

93rd Barda City constituency - Fatma Yildirim

94th Barda rural constituency - Zahid Oruj

95th Tartar constituency - Sahib Alyev

96th Goranboy-Naftalan constituency - Anar Mammadov

97th Goranboy-Aghdam-Tartar constituency - Agalar Valiyev

98th Shamkir city constituency - Sahiba Gafarova

99th Shamkir rural constituency - Nurlan Hasanov

100th Shamkir-Dashkasan constituency - Kamran Bayramov

101st Goygol-Dashkasan constituency - Elshad Mirbashiroglu

102nd Samukh-Shamkir constituency - Nizami Safarov

103th Gadabay constituency - Sevinj Huseynova

104th Gadabay-Tovuz constituency - Arzu Naghiyev

105th Tovuz constituency - Ganira Pashayeva

106th Tovuz-Gazakh-Agstafa constituency - Ulviyya Aghayeva

107th Gazakh constituency - Samad Seyidov

108th Agstafa constituency - Nizami Jafarov

109th Balakan constituency - Nasib Magomaliyev

110th Zagatala constituency - Elshan Musayev

111th Zagatala-Balakan constituency - Kamila Aliyeva

112th Gakh constituency - Azer Karimli

113th Sheki city constituency - Vugar Iskandarov

114th Sheki first rural constituency - Ali Masimli

115th Sheki second rural constituency - Javanshir Feyziyev

116th Gabala constituency - Fattah Heydarov

117th Oguz-Gabala constituency - Agiya Nakhchivanli

118th Aghdam city constituency - Bakhtiyar Aliyev

119th Aghdam rural constituency - Bakhtiyar Sadikhov

120th Jabrayil-Gubadli constituency - Jeyhun Mammadov

121st Lachin constituency - Mahir Abbaszade

122nd Khankandi constituency - Tural Ganjaliyev

123rd Kalbajar constituency - Agil Mammadov

124th Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency - Elman Mammadov

125th Zangilan-Gubadli constituency - Imamverdi Ismayilov

