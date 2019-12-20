By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan and Andorra have discussed prospects of cooperation in tourism, investment and politics during the meetings held in Andorra between Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra Anar Maharramov, Andorran Foreign Minister Maria Ubach Font and Andorran Tourism Minister Verònica Canals Riba.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on prospects of bilateral relations development, stressed the importance of mutual visits and emphasized the importance of political consultations in this regard, local media reported.

Speaking in detail about the recent socio-economic reforms and large-scale projects implemented in the country, Maharramov noted that Azerbaijan is transforming into a leading state in the region and the center of international events.

Maharramov informed his interlocutors about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the provocative actions of Armenia on the front line, and the non-constructive position of Armenia on the settlement of the conflict. Andorra expressed its support for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the internationally-recognized borders.

The meetings focused on cooperation within international organizations, expanding the legal framework and a number of international issues.

It was stressed that it is important to expand the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Andorra in the field of winter tourism, taking into account Andorra’s experience and achievements.

It was also highlighted that Andorran companies are interested in cooperation and investment in Azerbaijan.

Veronica Canals said that she had been directly involved in the creation of winter tourism infrastructure in the Shahdag area. She noted that Azerbaijan has favorable conditions and great potential for the tourism development.

The Andorran side briefed on the preparations for the 27th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in 2020 in the principality, noting that Andorra has been working hard to make the event successful. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz