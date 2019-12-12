By Rasana Gasimova

Due to the agrarian reform carried out in the country, which include measures to increase cotton harvesting, this sphere demonstrates significant development that is reflected in the figures of production.

The cotton harvest in Azerbaijan amounts to 293,880 tons. This is the amount of products delivered to the cotton-picking stations by December 11, Agriculture Ministry reported.

This indicates a 31.9 percent increase compared to the same period of 2018, when cotton production amounted to 222,748 tons.

Azerbaijan has a favorable climate and soil to grow cotton and recently the country has been using innovative technologies in cotton-growing industry.

Cotton production is most developed in Saatli, Bilasuvar, Barda, Aghjabadi and Sabirabad regions.

The country entered a new stage of cotton breeding in early 2017, when the State Program for 2017-2022 that aimed at strengthening measures directed at developing this sphere was approved. The purpose of the State Program is to develop cotton growing, increase export potential in this sphere, ensure employment of the rural population and increase the production of cotton.

The new goal of the state is to bring the cotton production up to 500,000 tons by 2022 from the current 260,000 tons.

There are 23 cotton processing plants, seven yarn factories and three cotton oil enterprises in Azerbaijan.

Cotton production industry provides main income for over 200,000 people, including farmers, seasonal workers, and specialists working in the cotton fields such as agronomists, mechanics, drivers and others.

