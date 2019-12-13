By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with the Pacific Alliance (PA), which is a Latin American trade bloc, and is ready to implement joint projects in various fields, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s press service has reported.

The press service said that Azerbaijan's partnership with the PA was discussed with the ambassadors of the Pacific Alliance member countries accredited in Azerbaijan, during a meeting held at the ministry on December 10.

The foreign guests stressed their interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan and expressed readiness for holding the discussions around practical projects with relevant authorities in order to develop relations in economy, culture, education and tourism.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side expressed its interest in mutual political and economic cooperation with PA member countries and provided information regarding the potential of transport and tourism industries.

The delegation from Azerbaijan gave information about North-South and East-West international transport corridors, and the role of Baku International Sea Trade Port, as well as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line as a strategic transport hub in the area of transportation of transit goods.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting. A representative of Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan also participated in the meeting.

The delegation led by Ambassador-at-Large Elshad Iskenderov represented Azerbaijan, while ambassadors of Mexico, Chile and Columbia to Azerbaijan were representing the PA during the meeting.

Earlier, during the visit of the delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov to Peru on July 4-6, 2019, Azerbaijan acquired the 57th observer status in the PA.

The Pacific Alliance is a Latin American trade bloc, formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, which all border the Pacific Ocean. These countries have come together to form an area of integration with the purpose of ensuring complete freedom in the movement of goods, services, capital, and people. Together, these four countries have a combined population of 210 million people and about 35 percent of the region's GDP.

